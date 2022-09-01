Attorney From Bergen Planted 4 GPS Devices On Stalking Victim’s Vehicles, Prosecutor Says

A lawyer from Bergen County was charged with stalking after investigators said they found that he’d hidden four GPS devices on a victim’s car.

Brett Halloran, 41, of Wyckoff was arrested late last week for what Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella called a “repeated and ongoing pattern of stalking” after a Haworth resident reported finding one of the devices on his car.

Members of Musella’s Special Investigations Squad charged Halloran with stalking and sent him to the Bergen County Jail on Aug. 26. A judge ordered his release, with conditions, the same day.

A motive wasn't discussed.

Musella thanked Wyckoff and Haworth police for their assistance.

