Attorney From Bergen Charged With Assault

An attorney from Bergen County was charged with grabbing a woman by the throat, slamming her into a refrigerator and threatening to kill her, according to a law enforcement report.

Brian T. Giblin Jr., 35, of Paramus was arrested by Mahwah police following the alleged domestic incident in the township on Feb 17, an affidavit on file in Superior Court in Hackensack says.

A responding officer cited "visible signs of injuries" on the alleged victim's neck, the complaint says.

"Their verbal argument turned physical when the suspect grabbed her by the throat and slammed her into the refrigerator," Mahwah Police Officer Gino Perrelli wrote.

Giblin pulled a TV from the wall, "smashed the victim's cellphone" and broke glasses, causing more than $2,000 worth of damage, Perrelli added.

The woman declined medical treatment, the officer noted.

Giblin, who Perrelli said had left the scene, was charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and criminal mischief.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail after being taken into custody, then was ordered released two days later, with conditions, by a judge in Hackensack, records show.

Giblin initially interned for a U.S. District Court judge in Newark, a Superior Court judge in Hackensack and with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office before becoming an associate with Giblin & Gannaio in Oradell in May 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

