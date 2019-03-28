AT&T, Verizon Outages Reported Nationwide

Bergen, Passaic, Hudson and Westchester were among those area counties most affected by nationwide outages reported overnight and into Thursday morning by AT&T and Verizon, according to monitoring reports.

The problems reportedly began for Verizon around 1 a.m., most involving mobile phones, DownDetector.com reported.

They peaked around 8 a.m. before beginning to drop but still were being reported just before 11:30 a.m.

AT&T's problems climbed, meanwhile. Most involved Internet connections.

CHECK FOR OUTAGES IN YOUR AREA: DownDetector.com

