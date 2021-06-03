Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Atlantic City Woman Brutally Beaten After Asking Girl To Stop Splashing At Philadelphia Museum

Cecilia Levine
The Franklin Institute
The Franklin Institute Photo Credit: Google Maps

Philadelphia police are investigating an  attack on an Atlantic City woman at an area museum that left her badly bruised and her young nephew in shock.

Danielle Vincent of Atlantic City had taken her nephew to the Franklin Institute on May 1, and at some point asked a young girl at a children's exhibit to stop splashing, NJ.com reports.

That's when a man and two women -- one of whom was apparently the girl's mother -- began punching and pummeling Vincent, she told the media outlet.

The assault was caught on surveillance video and is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.

The museum in a statement released to Daily Voice said:

"We are aware of the situation. We were in communication with the Philadelphia police on the day of the incident and have passed on to them all the details and information related to the situation."

Vincent says her doctor believes she suffered a concussion.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

