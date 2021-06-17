Atlantic City Man Charged In OD Deaths Of UK Men In Bally's Casino

An Atlantic City man was charged in the overdose deaths of two men from the United Kingdom at Bally's Casino in March 2020, authorities said.

Tyrell Gist, 32, is accused of selling Scott P. Jordon, 43, and Simon Gamble, 40, the drugs that ultimately killed them, Atlantic City Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Gist is facing two counts of strict liability homicide and multiple drug offenses.

ACPO Detective Kayla Dodge responded to Bally’s Casino room 3241 on reports of two drug related deaths March 8, 2020. There, she found Jordan and Gamble inside the room dead, authorities said.

Surveillance video from Bally’s Casino identified Gist as a suspect.

Further investigation, lab analysis of the CDS from toxicology reports and drugs seized from the room ultimately resulted in charges against Gist.

Atlantic City Police Lt. Andrew Leonard assisted in this investigation. Assistant Prosecutor Allison Eiselen represents the state in this matter.

"The families of the victims in this matter deserved answers and through our efforts, we are able to provide them with some measure of closure," Tyner said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.