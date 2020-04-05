Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
News

Atlantic City Casinos Losing $540M Per Month, 26,000 Workers Without Jobs Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Cecilia Levine
Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino
Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino Photo Credit: Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino Facebook

It's been a while since Atlantic City has gotten any action, and it shows.

The casinos, which were ordered shut March 16, are losing $540 million a month and more than 26,000 workers are out of jobs, the New York Post reports.

Casino industry expert and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley professor Clyde Barrow said the coronavirus has caused "the biggest blow to the casino industry that we’ve seen in a lifetime."

Casinos across the U.S. are expected to lose more than $21 billion in revenue before the coronavirus crisis clears up, The Post said.

Gambling officials hope the industry will bounce back.

Click here for more from the New York Post.

