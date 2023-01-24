Associates Of NJ Fyre Fest Fraudster Warn Of New 'Crazier' Party: Report

The infamous New Jersey con artist behind the disastrous Fyre Festival Billy Fraudster has apparently decided to make a comeback after his prison release: An event hosting with another island party reportedly in the works.

This one is called PYRT, pronounced pirate, NBC News reports. And it's a lot like the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, except this time, the Short Hills native tells NBC News he won't be promising results.

Several of his old associates, however, have come forward warning the general public to not fall into his trap, the outlet said.

“PYRT appears to be an exercise in smoke and mirrors, buzzwords and empty promises of lavish trips to the Bahamas,” a former Fyre Media employee said in an NBC interview.

"As a previous employee who trusted Billy’s leadership in the past, new customers, investors and employees should all proceed with caution."

McFarland — who served about four years of a six-year prison sentence — launched PYRT last October on TikTok, where he said it was time to "start making this up to everybody."

This, perhaps, being the $26 million he owes to investors in restitution

"I f-ed around, and because of that, I definitely found out," he said in a TikTok announcing PYRT.

"This time it’s a little crazier but a whole lot bigger than anything I’ve ever tired before... This time, everybody’s invited."

