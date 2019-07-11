Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Aspiring Firefighter Has Long Road To Recovery After Tragic Little Ferry Motorcycle Crash

Cecilia Levine
Robert Grabias, 24, is an aspiring firefighter from Little Ferry.
Robert Grabias, 24, is an aspiring firefighter from Little Ferry. Photo Credit: Klaudia Grabias

Robert Grabias was finally able to enjoy a sunny day on his motorcycle mid-May when tragedy struck just two blocks from his family's Little Ferry home.

The 24-year-old aspiring firefighter swerved out of the way to avoid a collision on a quiet street but ended up hitting a utility pole, leaving him with traumatic injuries.

The accident changed Grabias' life drastically, according to a GoFundMe page that had raised more than $18,000 for medical expenses as of Wednesday.

Grabias sustained serious brain injuries and multiple facial fractures -- has been in a coma ever since the accident. He recently had his right leg amputated and had part of his skull removed right after the crash.

His family worries his life will never be the same.

"Everyone who knows Robert can attest to the amazing, authentic person he is," said the campaign's founder and Grabias' sister, Klaudia Grabias.

"The impact he has on those around him is incredible. He always has a joke ready to light up anyone’s day. His presence lights up the room."

Grabias

An adventurer and full of life, Grabias graduated college with a degree in computer science.

He had completed the civil service exam for firefighters, and was 81st on the list. Just one week before the accident, an investigator visited his house.

Although he's facing a long road to recovery, Grabias' family knows he will fight for the life he loves so much.

"The family would love anyone who knows Robert personally to share their experiences and good times with him," the GoFundMe says.

"Our goal is to someday have Robert read all these messages and videos."

