Asleep (And Armed) At The Wheel: Judge Keeps Snoozing Ex-Con Busted In Wallington In Jail

A drunken Passaic County ex-con wanted on multiple warrants had a loaded gun tucked into his waistband when Wallington police found him asleep at the wheel a week and a half ago, authorities said.

He's remained in custody ever since then.

Officer Victor Urgiles needed several attempts to get the attention of a blacked-out Juan Rodriguez after spotting the vehicle at the intersection of Hathaway Street and Locust Avenue near the Passaic River, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

Urgiles tried to conduct a field sobriety test, but Rodriguez resisted, the captain said.

So the officer took Rodriguez into custody for DWI, then found him carrying a .357 Magnum with a spent shell casing, he said.

Borough police also quickly learned that Rodriguez, who turns 60 next week, was wanted on warrants out of Clifton and Passaic.

Rodriguez remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, Feb. 16 -- ten days after his arrest – reflecting the significant guaranteed prison time he faces if convicted of being a “certain person” in possession of a firearm.

