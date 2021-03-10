Asbury Park Man, 20, Arrested On Attempted Murder Charges For High School Stabbings

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Tuesday's near-fatal stabbings outside Asbury Park High School, authorities said.

Jadon Carter, 20, of Asbury Park, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and fourth degree unlawful possession of a weapon, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said on Wednesday.

At about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Asbury Park Police Department responded to the area of Asbury Park High School on the report of a fight. Officers arrived to find two victims, ages 17 and 18, with stab wounds, Gramiccioni said.

Both victims remained hospitalized as a result of their injuries,, the prosecutor said.

Asbury Park Police arrived quickly and located Carter on scene, Gramiccioni said.

He was taken to the Asbury Park Police Department and was later charged in connection with the incident.

The case is being investigated by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Asbury Park Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Christopher Guy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Detective Daniel Savastano at 1-732-774-1300.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800- 671-4400; or by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available for iOS and Android - at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm).

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher J. Decker.

The incident involved two or more Asbury Park students, who were “involved in a disagreement during school hours,” according to a statement from the school district.

District security procedures likely prevented the stabbing from occurring inside the school, district officials said.

Sancha Gray, superintendent of Asbury Park Public Schools, said: “What is deeply troubling is a preliminary report that an individual, who is not affiliated with the school district, may have supplied a weapon to one or more of the students after the end of the school day,."

Gray added. “While there is no indication that any weapons were brought into the school, we will nevertheless work with our law enforcement partners in an effort to ensure that this matter is fully investigated.”

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, it serves as a stark reminder of the very real challenges that school districts face today," Gray said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.