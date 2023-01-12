Artillery Shells Found In Vacant Wyckoff Home

Two investors who bought a vacant home in Wyckoff got a surprise when they found a safe inside containing a pair of decades-old artillery shells.

Members of the Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad collected the projectiles from the Sunset Boulevard home just after noon on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Over the years, home buyers and families of aging or deceased war veterans have unexpectedly found the souvenirs, authorities say.

Service members either brought ordnance home after overseas combat or bought them later for sentimental reasons. Most come from World Wars I and II, as well as from the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf wars.

Some have been reassembled from separate parts or in other ways rendered harmless. Others, however, can remain intact for a long time before suddenly exploding.

Bomb squads know how to handle them.

Authorities urge anyone who thinks they may have found military ordnance to dial 911 or call their local police department as soon as possible. It's not an imposition, they emphasize.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.