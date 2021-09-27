ARSON SPREE: Fair Lawn Man Charged In Series Of Overnight Car Fires

An unemployed Fair Lawn man deliberately set a series of overnight fires that damaged three vehicles in town, authorities charged.

Yauheni Liakhnovich, 27, remained in custody at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus on Monday following his arrest by borough police.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Liakhnovich set the first fire around 1 a.m. Sept. 11, igniting flames on wooden pallets that spread to a vehicle behind the B&B deli on River Road.

Liakhnovich struck again at 4:15 a.m. last Monday, setting fire to a vehicle at a home on Hopper Avenue off Edward Street, the prosecutor said.

A little over an hour later, Liakhnovic torched a vehicle in the parking lot of the Chase Bank on River Road, he said.

Fair Lawn firefighters doused all of the blazes, Musella said.

Liakhnovich was charged with two counts of aggravated arson and one of criminal mischief following the investigation by police and the prosecutor’s Arson Task Force, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A first appearance was being scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

