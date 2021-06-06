Arson Investigators Probe Post-Graduation Fire At St. Joseph's Regional HS Field

Authorities suspect a fire on the field where St. Joseph’s Regional High School in Montvale had held its 2021 graduation ceremony hours earlier was set.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Arson Investigations Unit was investigating the fire along with borough police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Initial details remained sketchy, although unconfirmed reports were that the grandstand caught fire sometime around midnight.

There were no injuries, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.

Park Ridge firefighters assisted their Montvale colleagues.

ANYONE with photos of the field taken today? Text: (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Thanks you.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.