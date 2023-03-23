Arrests Made In Fentanyl-Related Death Of Mom At Hackensack Mall, Co-Workers Rally For Daughter

UPDATE: At least two suspects have been seized in connection with the death of one of five women who overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a mall in Hackensack earlier this month, authorities say.

Meanwhile, loved ones, co-workers and others are raising money online for the daughter of 29-year-old Michelle Edoo of Bergenfield, a nursing student and single mom who never regained consciousness following the tragic episode.

Edoo’s organs were harvested after she was declared brain dead at Hackensack University Medical Center on Saturday, a family member told Daily Voice.

Edoo was the youngest of five women who were using cocaine in the lower parking garage at the Shops at Riverside off Route 4 on March 15 when things suddenly went very wrong, responders said.

The coke had been laced with fentanyl, they said.

Responders administered Narcan to the quintet, ages 29 to 41, all but one of whom sources said worked together at the mall's Cheesecake Factory. They conducted CPR on Edoo, who witnesses said staggered toward the middle of the lot before collapsing.

Edoo remained unresponsive despite efforts to revive her -- first by passersby who include a nurse practitioner, then by police and EMS, witnesses said.

Two of the victims quickly came around but still weren't fully conscious at the time, said an employee of a nearby business who was among those who initially rushed over to help.

The fifth woman was "clearly very high" and trying to revive Edoo when she was pulled away by responders, he said.

Some of the women had apparently been in an SUV about 50 feet from the entrance of a business at the complex -- better known as the Riverside Square Mall -- and at least one other was in a vehicle parked nearby, a witness told Daily Voice.

"It's in the area where people go to get high," he said.

The SUV's doors were open and three $20 bills still could be seen lumped on the front seat.

Street heroin and cocaine are often laced with fentanyl, a synthetic drug that authorities say is responsible for most overdose deaths -- and can kill even in the smallest amounts.

“The scourge of illicit drugs is magnified exponentially when fentanyl is introduced," Hackensack Police Director Raymond Guidetti said. "Lacing drugs with fentanyl increases the profit margins for those distributing illicit drugs, while dramatically increasing the deadly risks to those who come in contact with it."

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on Thursday scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference on Friday, March 24, to “announce an investigation into an overdose death in Hackensack as well as the recent surge in fentanyl-related overdoses in Bergen County.”

Musella is expected to disclose the arrests of two men tied to the fatal batch of cocaine that apparently was bought in Paterson. His office said the information won’t be released until then.

Co-workers, meanwhile, have launched a GoFundMe page that they said is designed to support Edoo’s daughter, Ava.

A family member who was quoted earlier said she spoke with them and “verified their good intentions with GoFundMe.

“The money will go to Ava,” she said.

SEE: To the future of Ava (Michelle's Daughter)

Edoo was described as someone who was “always smiling, laughing and cracking jokes.” Underneath it all, however, “she always supported and pushed the people she loved and cared for toward their dreams.

“Michelle would come into work on her days off, just to check in on her friends she hadn't seen during the last shift,” they wrote.

Edoo always spoke with great love and deep compassion, her co-workers said. She also had a drive to succeed, having passed a critical nursing school exam within just the past two weeks while somehow managing to pull a full-time shift at the Cheesecake Factory.

“More than anything, Michelle worshipped her daughter Ava, and took pride in telling anyone who would listen about how captivating she is,” her co-workers wrote. “It is not only our honor but our duty to make sure that Michelle's memory is not in vain.

“We would love to help Michelle's family and child as much as possible with any funds, donations, or just overall assistance for Ava in light of Michelle's sudden passing.”

