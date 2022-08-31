Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria

Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.

The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.

While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to reflect on the Garden State.

"I don't know why Jersey gets 'armpit of America' reputation, and I'm not going to say Paterson because I'm friends with the mayor," Portnoy said. "All these little towns are super cute and they definitely in this neck of the woods, they like the super thin pizza, which I like."

He went on to say how the Nicky's Firehouse owner did the "pull me back," where he pulled a pie from the counter and made one fresh for Portnoy — putting the roof of his mouth in jeopardy, he said.

Ultimately, Portnoy gave the Madison shop a 7.6. Portnoy this week also sampled a slice from Pomodoro's in Morristown.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.