Armed Man Threatened To Kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh Near His Maryland Home: What We Know

An armed California man who threatened to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh near his Maryland home was in custody Wednesday, June 8, officials said.

The man was reportedly upset over the leaked draft opinion that the high court was set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

He was armed with multiple weapons in Montgomery County when he was apprehended near the justice’s home in Chevy Chase,

According to officials, the suspect - whose ID has not been released by police - never made it to Kavanaugh's property, but was apprehended on a nearby street.

“As the President has consistently made clear, public officials—including judges—must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety or that of their families,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement praising the law enforcement agencies that were able to apprehend the suspect without incident.

“The heightened security at the homes of the justices after a request (Virginia) Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin and I made to Attorney General (Merrick) Garland last month," he said. “We will continue to partner with both federal and local law enforcement officials to help ensure these residential areas are secure.”

Hogan went on to "call on leaders in both parties in Washington to strongly condemn these actions in no uncertain terms."

“It is vital to our constitutional system that the justices be able to carry out their duties without fear of violence against them and their families.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.