Armed Ex-Con Who Spent Nearly 5 Years In Prison Busted After Chase, Crash: Saddle Brook PD

Jerry DeMarco
Terrence Kelley
Terrence Kelley Photo Credit: LEFT: NJ Department of Correction / RIGHT: Saddle Brook PD

An ex-con who sped from a Saddle Brook police stop crashed his vehicle into four parked cars in Lodi, then tossed a stolen gun as he tried to run, authorities said.

Officer Marco Torres tried to stop Terrence Kelley, 40, of Paterson for an unspecified violation on eastbound Route 46 near Westminster Place around noon Sunday, Nov. 13, Capt. John A. Zotollo Jr. said.

Kelley had only just been released from state prison in February after serving 4½ years for drug and weapons convictions out of Passaic County, records show.

Instead of stopping for Torres, Kelly hit the gas, said Zotollo, the officer in charge of the department.

He crashed and bailed out soon after that, the captain said.

Police chased Kelley down and recovered a gun that he'd ditched as he ran, Zotollo said.

They charged him with eluding, resisting arrest and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Kelley, who was also wanted on a warrant out of Paterson, also received several traffic summonses before being sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Zotollo thanked Lodi police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.

