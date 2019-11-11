Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Police: Ex-Girlfriend Stabs Female Co-Worker At Mahwah Clothing Warehouse, Caught In Oakland
News

'APPALLING': Alpine Country Club Turns Lawsuit On Waiter Who Spilled Wine On Member's $30K Bag

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Alpine Country Club
Alpine Country Club Photo Credit: Alpine Country Club

An Alpine Country Club member who filed a lawsuit against the club last month after a waiter spilled wine on her $30,000 handbag says she is appalled that the club is turning the suit on the waiter.

Maryana Beyder in a lawsuit last month said the waiter's spill ruined her discontinued Hermes Kelly bag.

When she found out this month the elite club was suing the waiter -- identified in court papers only as John Doe -- she was stunned, her attorney said.

"It has absolutely nothing to do with the waiter, we were not trying to collect any money from the waiter,” Beyder's attorney Alexandra Errico told the New York Post.

"There was never any intention of my client to go after this person at all. The only intention was to have the employer take responsibility."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.