'APPALLING': Alpine Country Club Turns Lawsuit On Waiter Who Spilled Wine On Member's $30K Bag

An Alpine Country Club member who filed a lawsuit against the club last month after a waiter spilled wine on her $30,000 handbag says she is appalled that the club is turning the suit on the waiter.

Maryana Beyder in a lawsuit last month said the waiter's spill ruined her discontinued Hermes Kelly bag.

When she found out this month the elite club was suing the waiter -- identified in court papers only as John Doe -- she was stunned, her attorney said.

"It has absolutely nothing to do with the waiter, we were not trying to collect any money from the waiter,” Beyder's attorney Alexandra Errico told the New York Post.

"There was never any intention of my client to go after this person at all. The only intention was to have the employer take responsibility."

