Another Tractor-Trailer Tips At 'Tanker Turn'

One of the most notorious stretches of New Jersey blacktop claimed another victim on Wednesday.
A tractor-trailer carrying boxes of sugar tipped over on "tanker turn" -- a bend in the road where northbound Route 95 feeds into westbound Route 80.
Two were hospitalized with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening following the crash shortly after 2 p.m., which jammed area traffic. The roadway remained closed two hours later.
A fuel spill had to be cleaned up.
New Jersey State Police, Teaneck firefighters and a state Department of Transportation crew responded.
ALL PHOTOS: Greg Makroulakis for DAILY VOICE
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.