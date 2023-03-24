Another Millionaire Made In NJ: 15 Lottery Players Win Big Money At Annual Event

The New Jersey Lottery has made another millionaire.

The NJL held its Million Dollar Replay Grand Prize Drawing was held Friday, March 24 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, where more than $1.5 million in prizes were awarded to contest lucky players.

The millionaire himself? Ed Schlesinger of Ocean County.

Schlesinger was shocked and overjoyed when he heard his name called. His son immediately sent a group text to the family who thought he was joking, and called right away to confirm the good news.

He plans to use the prize money to help his family pay off student loans, car payments, and mortgages. He also hopes to help his wife realize a career dream.

The following New Jersey residents were awarded prizes:

Throughout 2022, New Jersey Lottery players all over the state submitted their non-winning instant tickets online for a second chance to win big prizes. Each quarter, 100 names were selected and awarded a $250 prize, as well as entry into Friday's Grand Prize Drawing.

Fifteen prizes were awarded in total, along with five $1,000 door prizes, five Scratch-Offs packs worth $300 each, and five gift baskets. Guests also enjoyed the fan-favorite Big Spin Wheel and roaming photobooth with many opportunities to win prizes.

