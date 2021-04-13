Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lyndhurst Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Rutherford Mom Pushing Stroller, Slapping Jogger
News

Angry Woman Set Huge Paterson Fire That Displaced 60 By Lighting Paper Towels, Indictment Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Yanit Valdez
Yanit Valdez Photo Credit: INSET: Passaic County Prosecutor / CBS2 New York

UPDATE: A woman deliberately set a fire last summer that roared through a string of attached mixed-use buildings in Paterson -- displacing 60 residents and injuring four firefighters – during an argument with a tenant, authorities charged.

Authorities didn’t suggest a possible motive when they announced that detectives had arrested Yanit Valdez, 38, of Manhattan 10 days after the massive Aug. 3 fire on Cianci Street.

However, an indictment returned by a grand jury in Paterson this week accuses Valdez of lighting paper towels on a couch to settle an argument in an upper-floor apartment.

Flames quickly spread through the cockloft, blew through the roof and jumped from building to building. Hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze for hours.

When they finally were done, 20 families had displaced, several firefighters were hospitalized and half a city block was destroyed, authorities said.

Valdez has remained in the Passaic County Jail since her arrest.

A first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson will be scheduled on the indictment, which charges her with arson, aggravated assault and causing widespread injury.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.