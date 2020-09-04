An Original 'Rosie' Inspires Ridgewood Kids' Sign Of Appreciation For Healthcare Workers

A Ridgewood brother and sister reached back generations to show their appreciation for health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Olivia Yevchak, 15, and Christopher Yevchak, 12, posted a sign on their family’s front lawn featuring a retouched image of “Rosie the Riveter” to thank the doctors, nurses and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

The kids’ grandmother, Margaret Elizabeth, was one of 6 million or so original “Rosies” who took up tools during World War II -- a time when munitions and other factory-produced goods were vital.

America’s entry into the Second World War following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in December 1941 depleted the male work force.

The U.S. government, in turn, launched an advertising campaign, featuring magazines and posters, aimed at recruiting women.

Women responded, taking jobs in steel and lumber mills, shipyards, munitions plants and various other factories throughout the country.

Legendary artist Norman Rockwell, is generally credited with creating one of the more popular “Rosie the Riveter” images on the cover of the Saturday Evening Post.

Yet it was a song released in 1942 that gave Rosie her name -- and, many said, influenced Rockwell.

It was J. Howard Miller's 'We Can Do It!' poster that same year that eventually came to symbolize the fight for women's rights and other causes – but only after it was re-discovered 40 years later.

The Yevchak children have a deep appreciation for those who answer the call. After all, their dad, Ramsey Rescue President Michael Yevchak, has been a volunteer responder for 48 years.

Chris and Olivia’s simple gesture made him proud.

“It’s a nice way of them to say ‘thank you’,” Yevchak said.

Rosie now and then. COURTESY: Yevchak Family

