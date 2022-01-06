Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: FOUND: Paramus Teen Safe, Sound
News

America's Average Gas Price Hits Record High Of $4.67

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Gas pump
Gas pump Photo Credit: Pexels/Erik Mclean

The nationwide average price for gas has reached a record high of $4.67 per gallon, according to a report from AAA

This trumps the average price for regular gas a year ago, which was only $3.04, the report says. 

The price went up by 48 cents alone in the past month alone. To put that into perspective, it costs 32% more to fill up one's tank than on the day before Russia invaded Ukraine, WJZ reports

Each state's average price is $4.15 or higher with George having the lowest at $4.16, the outlet reports.

Click here for more from AAA.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.