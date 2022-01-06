America's Average Gas Price Hits Record High Of $4.67

The nationwide average price for gas has reached a record high of $4.67 per gallon, according to a report from AAA.

This trumps the average price for regular gas a year ago, which was only $3.04, the report says.

The price went up by 48 cents alone in the past month alone. To put that into perspective, it costs 32% more to fill up one's tank than on the day before Russia invaded Ukraine, WJZ reports.

Each state's average price is $4.15 or higher with George having the lowest at $4.16, the outlet reports.

Click here for more from AAA.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.