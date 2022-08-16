Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

American Airlines Cuts 31,000 Flights From November Schedule

Cecilia Levine
American Airlines
American Airlines Photo Credit: artisticoperations Pixabay

American Airlines is cutting 31,000 — nearly 16 percent — of its flights from its November schedule, aviation analytics company Cirium data shows.

The largest cuts are in Boston, Chicago O'Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth and Philadelphia, data shows. The cuts are based on forecasts and staffing, industry commenter and Cirium spokesperson Mike Arnot tells CNN.

The airline said the cuts are "in line with our approach to network and schedule planning throughout the year."

