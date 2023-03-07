Ambulance Service Suspended After Patient Dies Of Injuries From NJ Crash: State Officials

A private ambulance company has been suspended from operating in New Jerse after a fatal crash last fall.

The company's suspension is subject to further investigation by the New Jersey Department of Health

An unrestrained patient later died of injuries from the crash on a non-emergency transport. The ambulance struck a telephone pole in the single-vehicle crash on Oct. 22, 2022, in Clark.

On Oct. 31, 2022, the state Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) received notification that the patient injured in the crash died of injuries from the crash, the state said in a Jan. 6 letter.

Guard Well Medical Transportation failed to ensure its vehicles were properly staffed during transports and failed to properly train its employees, according to a five-page letter from state investigators from the state OEMS.

Due to litigation, a spokesman for Guard Well said they could not comment.

Guard Well also failed to ensure crew members had valid driver’s licenses and CPR certifications, investigators said on Jan. 6.

The ambulance driver had a suspended driver's license during the October crash, the state said.

Neither the driver or EMT on board during the accident possessed an EMT certification to practice in New Jersey, the state found.

