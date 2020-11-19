Ambulance Crashes In Passaic

An ambulance headed to a call Thursday afternoon collided with a Jeep in Passaic.

City firefighters had to pop the door to rescue two St. Clare's Health Systems EMTs after airbags deployed in the crash on Passaic Avenue near the Main Avenue intersection shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Both were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that police said weren't considered life-threatening. The Jeep driver appeared OK.

Police were investigating. Meanwhile, Passaic Avenue remained closed between Exchange Place and Main Avenue.

An investigation was continuing following the crash on Passaic Avenue near Main Avenue. PASSAIC PD

The EMTs' injuries weren't considered life-threatening, authorities said. PASSAIC PD

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.