Ambulance Crashes In Passaic

Jerry DeMarco
Passaic firefighters popped a door to get the EMTs out.
Photo Credit: PASSAIC PD

An ambulance headed to a call Thursday afternoon collided with a Jeep in Passaic.

City firefighters had to pop the door to rescue two St. Clare's Health Systems EMTs after airbags deployed in the crash on Passaic Avenue near the Main Avenue intersection shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Both were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that police said weren't considered life-threatening. The Jeep driver appeared OK.

Police were investigating. Meanwhile, Passaic Avenue remained closed between Exchange Place and Main Avenue.

The EMTs' injuries weren't considered life-threatening, authorities said.

