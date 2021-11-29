Amazon To Open Another '4-Star' Store In NJ

An "Amazon 4-star" store is slated to open at the Cherry Hill Mall in early 2022, making it the third store of its kind in New Jersey.

The brick-and-mortar version of the online retailer is a store where customers can purchase items that have been rated four stars and higher on Amazon.com.

Amazon 4-star -- which carries the retailer's most popular and highly-rated products -- has two other locations in New Jersey: One in Wayne at the Willowbrook Mall and another in East Rutherford at the American Dream Mall.

Warby Parker is also planning to open a store at the Cherry Hill Mall around the same time, joining other major online retailers that have a physical presence at the mall like Peloton and Purple.

The mall spans over 1-million-square-feet and recently underwent a $220 million redevelopment, which included the addition of an outdoor-entry restaurant row.

