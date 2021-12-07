Amazon Outage Impacting Netflix, Alexa, Ring

Amazon's web hosting subsidiary apparently suffered a worldwide outage Tuesday morning.

Reports of the Amazon Web Service outage began rolling in around 10:20 a.m., DownDetector.com shows.

The outage caused a ripple effect across platforms that rely on AWS such as Alexa, Amazon Music, Netflix and Disney Plus.

“Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Amazon Web Services, which may be impacting your service,” it says.

Nearly 28,000 users had reported an outage as of 12:30 p.m.

Amazon was apparently investigating.

