Amazon Outage Impacting Netflix, Alexa, Ring

Amazon's web hosting subsidiary apparently suffered a worldwide outage Tuesday morning.
Reports of the Amazon Web Service outage began rolling in around 10:20 a.m., DownDetector.com shows.
The outage caused a ripple effect across platforms that rely on AWS such as Alexa, Amazon Music, Netflix and Disney Plus.
“Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Amazon Web Services, which may be impacting your service,” it says.
Nearly 28,000 users had reported an outage as of 12:30 p.m.
Amazon was apparently investigating.
