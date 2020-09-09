Amazon Opening North Jersey Delivery Station This Week

A new Amazon delivery station will open its doors this week in North Jersey.

The West Caldwell facility on Patton Drive is nearly 160,000 square feet, and will create more than 130 full- and part-time jobs. All jobs pay at least $15 an hour (click here to apply).

Delivery stations power the last mile of the order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

In celebration of the West Caldwell station launch, Amazon donated $10,000 to MEND Hunger Relief Network, an interfaith network of 20 member food pantries located throughout Essex County.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 34,000 jobs in New Jersey and invested more than $14.5 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation.

These investments have contributed an additional $14.7billion to the New Jersey economy and have helped create 30,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

More than 49,500 independent authors and small and medium businesses in New Jersey are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

