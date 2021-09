Amazon is looking to hire 8,700 employees for fulfillment centers in New Jersey.

Compensation is between $18 to $22.50 an hour with health, vision and dental benefits available for full-time employees, according to a press release.

Parental leave, career training and saving options are also offered.

Positions are available in 40 different towns.

