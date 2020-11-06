Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Biden Overtakes Trump In Pennsylvania
News

Almost There: Ballot Counting Continues In PA

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
"Count every vote" sign outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
"Count every vote" sign outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Photo Credit: pauljgrossman Instagram

Vote counting continued Friday morning in Pennsylvania, where Joe Biden has been inching ahead of Donald Trump largely in part due to mail-in ballots.

Workers at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia had approximately 50,000 mail-in votes remaining as of Friday morning -- four days after polls closed, CBS reports.

Counting was expected to end Friday afternoon, with workers processing approximately 10,000 ballots an hour.

Pennsylvania was among several key states the results hinge on, including Georgia (where Biden beat Trump with just over 900 votes Friday), Arizona, Nevada.

Biden was declared winner in Arizona by the Associated Press Thursday, although Trump's campaign remained confident he would still win the state, as votes were still being counted in Maricopa County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.