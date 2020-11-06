Almost There: Ballot Counting Continues In PA

Vote counting continued Friday morning in Pennsylvania, where Joe Biden has been inching ahead of Donald Trump largely in part due to mail-in ballots.

UPDATE: Biden Pulls Ahead Of Trump In Pennsylvania

Workers at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia had approximately 50,000 mail-in votes remaining as of Friday morning -- four days after polls closed, CBS reports.

Counting was expected to end Friday afternoon, with workers processing approximately 10,000 ballots an hour.

Pennsylvania was among several key states the results hinge on, including Georgia (where Biden beat Trump with just over 900 votes Friday), Arizona, Nevada.

Biden was declared winner in Arizona by the Associated Press Thursday, although Trump's campaign remained confident he would still win the state, as votes were still being counted in Maricopa County.

