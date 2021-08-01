Allendale Pedestrian, 63, Struck By Pickup

An Allendale pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck Friday night, authorities said.

The 63-year-old woman was crossing West Orchard Street when she was struck by a Dodge Ram turning left off Franklin Turnpike shortly before 6:45 p.m., Police Chief George Scherb said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with undetermined injuries, Scherb said.

The 23-year-old male driver, who also lives in the borough, remained at the scene.

Allendale police notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and were investigating.

Waldwick and Saddle River police assisted with traffic control.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.