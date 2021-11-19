Contact Us
All That Was Missing Was RC Cola: Tractor Trailer Hauling Moon Pies Rolls Off Route 80

Classic Towing used heavy-duty wreckers to right and remove the rig on the Route 80 ramp in Paterson. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

A tractor-trailer hauling moon pies rolled off a Route 80 exit ramp in Paterson late Friday morning, responders said.

The driver got out OK after the load of popular confections shifted, tipping the trailer and Freightliner tractor, coming off the westbound highway at Madison Avenue, they said.

The exit was closed while Classic Towing used heavy wreckers to right and remove the rig.

City firefighters and police responded, along with New Jersey State Police.

