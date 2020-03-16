Contact Us
News

All NJ Schools Closed

Cecilia Levine
Gov. Phil Murphy
Gov. Phil Murphy Photo Credit: Gov. Phil Murphy Twitter

Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all New Jersey schools closed on Monday.

Public and private schools as well as colleges have until Wednesday, March 18 to shut down in an effort to slow the COVID-19 spread in the state, Murphy said in a tweet.

In a joint effort with NY and CT mayors, Murphy urged New Jersey residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

All casinos, racetracks, theaters and gyms, along with non-essential retail stores, along with recreational and entertainment businesses were also to close every day after 8 p.m.

Gatherings of more than 50 people were banned.

"We do not take any of the steps we’ve announced today lightly," Murphy said.

"We know that these will impact residents and families, communities, and businesses. But our paramount concern is to #FlattenTheCurve – these steps will ensure we do not overload our health care system."

