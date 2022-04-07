ALL CLEAR: Bogus Call Locks Down Ramsey HS, Shelters Other Schools In Place

SWATTING AGAIN (UPDATE): A bogus call locked down Ramsey High School while sending at least two other area schools into shelter, bringing a massive police response that stoked parents' fears. In the end, there was no shooter, no weapons, no arrests, no injuries.

"Law enforcement investigated the threat with no credibility," read a 12:03 p.m. tweet from RHS on Thursday, April 7. "No report of any injury to students or staff.

"RHS will be dismissing early today. Updates on dismissal procedures will be forthcoming."

Meanwhile, RHS remained in lockdown status. An intensive search of the property continued for precautionary reasons.

New Jersey State Police troopers who were in the area were among the responders in Ramsey shortly before 10:30 a.m. A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit was also there, along with police from surrounding towns.

Nearby Don Bosco Prep on Franklin Turnpike and Mahwah High School were sheltered in place. That was lifted around noontime.

Many parents converged on Ramsey High School, where surrounding blocks had been temporarily cordoned off around 10:30 a.m.

"Unfortunately, social media has spread we are in lock down and this hurts our ability to respond," the district tweeted at 11:29 a.m. "The threat looks to not be credible. Protocols and partnership with Ramsey PD are working as planned."

The culprit apparently used Google Voice to make the call, one source said. What was said wasn't immediately clear.

Most school swatting calls follow a similar script: A male caller tells police he's a jilted boyfriend who intends to shoot or blow up a school.

Streets are closed, students are locked down or sheltered in place and bomb-sniffing dogs are brought in. Sometimes parents become fearful and converge on the school.

It happened three times in Bergen County last week.

Hackensack High School was targeted twice, once prompting a brief evacuation and another time a shelter-in-place. It happened again on Friday, April 1 at Ridgewood High School.

Investigators haven't said whether they believe the calls are being made locally or by a "swatter" in another state -- or country.

"Swatting" incidents peaked nationwide about five or six years ago before subsiding somewhat. They have since flared up again.

