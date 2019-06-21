Contact Us
ALERT: Route 80 East Closed In Morris After Multi-Vehicle Crash Rollover

Two medical choppers were called to the scene of the eastbound Route 80 crash in Mount Arlington.
Two medical choppers were called to the scene of the eastbound Route 80 crash in Mount Arlington. Photo Credit: Christine Miller

UPDATE: Medical choppers were called to airlift two victims to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash closed eastbound Route 80 in Mount Arlington Friday afternoon.

The victims had to be extricated before being loaded into the AirMed One and NorthStar helicopters following the 1 p.m. crash near Exit 30, responders said.

The highway closure, which created a miles-long backup, continued past 2:45 p.m.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The 1 p.m. Route 80 crash near Exit 30 in Morris County created a miles-long backup.

GoogleMaps

