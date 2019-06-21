ALERT: Route 80 East Closed In Morris After Multi-Vehicle Crash Rollover

UPDATE: Medical choppers were called to airlift two victims to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash closed eastbound Route 80 in Mount Arlington Friday afternoon.

The victims had to be extricated before being loaded into the AirMed One and NorthStar helicopters following the 1 p.m. crash near Exit 30, responders said.

The highway closure, which created a miles-long backup, continued past 2:45 p.m.

