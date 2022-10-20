Alert Infant Found Inside Stolen SUV In Newark: Authorities

A suspect was at-large after a 3-month-old infant was found inside of an abandoned Mercedes Benz SUV with a Texas plate in Newark on Tuesday, Oct. 18, authorities say.

Irvington police had alerted several municipalities in Essex County and the Child Abduction Response Patrol Units that the gold SUV was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington at 8:09 p.m., according to the Essex County Sheriff's Department.

The baby was found "awake and alert" in the backseat in Newark's South Ward on Tuesday evening, at 10:51 p.m., Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said, adding that, "It was taken by EMS to University Hospital for precautionary evaluation."

Homeland Security assisted in this search. The person who stole the vehicle remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

