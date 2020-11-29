Air Force Captain, Doctor From NJ Dies In United Arab Emirates Crash

A 30-year-old physician and Air Force captain from New Jersey died in a crash on base, the U.S. Defense Department said Saturday.

Kelliann Leli, of Parlin (Middlesex County), died Friday in a non-combat related vehicle incident at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, military officials said.

Leli was assigned to the 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, California.

“Our entire Travis family is beyond heartbroken over the tragic loss of our teammate, Kelliann,” said Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander.

“We are thinking of and praying for all her loved ones during this unfathomable time.”

Leli will be buried in California, where she lived with her husband, Jimmy, according to a Facebook post by the Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church -- where Leli's parents are parishioners.

Condolences poured in.

"She was an absolute joy to work with and be around," one Facebook user wrote on a post by the Travis Air Force Base. "I'm heartbroken for all the FMRC family and her family and friends."

"Dr. Leli has always been so great to work with," Erica Rossignol said on Facebook.

"She had such a calm, yet confident presence and could handle the most difficult situations with ease. She always took the time to listen and truly cared. She was one of a kind. This is a tragic loss for the entire community."

"Thank you everyone for your kind words," Leli's mother, Pat Seaman said. "My daughter was a beautiful, smart, and caring patriot. Please keep us all in your prayer and thank you all for serving your country."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.