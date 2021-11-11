AG: NJ Police Officer Busted For Child Porn

A Lawrence Township police officer was busted on child porn charges, authorities announced Thursday.

Officer Shane Hickey, 29, who lives in the Mercer County town where he works, was issued a summons charging him with possession of child sexual abuse materials, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.

State Police charged Hickey with emailing himself 45 child porn files on a cellphone following an investigation by the NJSP Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

Hickey has been suspended from the department pending the outcome of the case, Bruck said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.