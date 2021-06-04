Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Jersey City Man, 22, Accused Of Stabbing Newark Dad, 60, To Death
News

AG: Man Who Stole Police Car After Accident Shot, Killed By Officer In South Jersey

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
At the scene in Buena Vista Township.
At the scene in Buena Vista Township. Photo Credit: ABC6 Action News

A man was shot and killed by an officer in South Jersey after he stole a police car following an accident, authorities said.

It began after a police officer from Franklin Township in Gloucester County responded as mutual aid to the 3 p.m. crash in Buena Vista (Atlantic County) on Monday, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

The officer got out of his cruiser, and one of the drivers involved in the crash got in and drove away, Grewal said.

The unidentified suspect led a brief pursuit that ended with him stopping less than a half-mile away, where he was shot and killed by a township officer, the attorney general said.

State law and his own guidelines require Grewal’s office to investigate deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

A 10-step process ensures that the investigation are done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner,” he said.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- which will determine whether or not criminal charges are in order, the attorney general said.

The crash occurred at Cumberland and Tuckahoe roads in Buena Vista, and the man was shot in the 3900 block of East Oak Road, Grewal said.

Franklin Township police patrol Franklin and Newfield in Gloucester County and Buena Borough, which neighbors Buena Vista Township in Atlantic County.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.