Aftermath Of Deadly Shooting Of Philadelphia Rapper PnB Rock Captured On Video

The aftermath of the shooting that killed Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles was captured on video and is going viral on social media.

The 30-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA when he was shot while being robbed of his jewelry around 1:15 p.m Monday, Sept. 12, the LA Times reports.

He was pronounced dead at 2 p.m., police confirmed to the outlet. The LAPD has yet to make any arrests.

According to multiple reports, his girlfriend apparently shared a now-deleted Instagram photo tagging the restaurant's location just before the deadly robbery.

Meanwhile, a gruesome video circulating on Twitter appears to show the man laying on the floor face down in a pool of blood. The 31-second clip had 2.2 million views and thousands of likes as of Monday night.

** WARNING: The following clip contains a graphic footage. ***

The video then shows the dad of two surrounded by a small group of people, one of whom appears to be a security guard, who can be heard shouting out his age and asking where he had left his phone.

Before the video ends, one person is seen turning his body over, in an apparent attempt to check on him.

Signed with Atlantic Records, PnB Rock made headlines in 2016 when his hit single "Selfish" was named 51st on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

***

The second photo is courtesy of a video by Eliasinhere on YouTube.

