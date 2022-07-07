Afterbirth Discovered In Bergen County Park, Search Underway For Other Remains

A section of a Bergen County park remained closed Thursday following the discovery of suspected afterbirth.

Someone fishing in Overpeck Park found a container with the remains inside on the Ridgefield Park side of Overpeck Creek late Wednesday, multiple sources said.

"It wasn't immediately obvious what it was," one said.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office and Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification were summoned to the fishing dock to make the official determination.

A sheriff's K-9 unit also was brought in to search the area for any other possible remains.

The search resumed on Thursday with dive teams also probing the creek. Businesses and other activities on the water in the area were temporarily suspended, one owner said.

Meanwhile, authorities ask that anyone who might have seen or heard something or has any information related to the incident call the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office tip line at (201) 226-5532.

