Administrator, Managers Out At Bergen Courthouse, No Reasons Given

Mystery surrounds the departure of several administrators from the Superior Court in Bergen County.

Trial Court Administrator Laura Simoldoni took a leave of absence in anticipation of retirement next year, multiple sources said.

Civil Division Manager Kathleen Stylianou, Assistant Civil Division Manager Vincenza Bruno and a second assistant whose name wasn't immediately available also left their positions on Oct. 11, the sources said.

Pete McAleer, a spokesman for the state judiciary told the New Jersey Law Journal that the departures didn't involve any criminal behavior.

However, he didn't disclose why. Nor did he identifies the now-former staffers.

“All I can say is they are no longer employed by the judiciary,” McAleer reportedly told the law journal.

Kerri-Lynn Walsh took over as acting trial court administrator and Megan Gritsman as acting civil division manager, according to sources at the courthouse.

The moves come amid eight judicial vacancies, the highest in New Jersey.

SEE: 4 Officials Left Their Jobs at Bergen County Superior Court, But No One's Talking

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.