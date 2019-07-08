Accused Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Pleads Not Guilty After Teterboro Tarmac Arrest

Multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein stepped off his private jet moments after touching down at Teterboro Airport and placed in handcuffs, arrested on federal sex trafficking charges after years of accusations, according to multiple reports.

The arrest was in connection with a string of child sex abuse incidents between 2002 and 2005 that the 66-year-old pleaded not guilty to in a navy blue prison outfit on Monday in Manhattan federal court.

The financier apparently abused "numerous" underage girls as young as 14 at his townhouse in Manhattan and estate in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the indictment .

Epstein is accused of giving minors money in exchange for massages and sex acts, and then offer more money if they brought their friends.

During the encounters, the fund manager would undress and masturbate while asking the girls -- some of who outwardly told him their age -- to touch him, the indictment says.

