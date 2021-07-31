Accused Killer In Palisades Park Stabbing Captured In Maryland

UPDATE: A bus company employee who stabbed and killed a fellow Palisades Park resident fled to Maryland, where he was captured, authorities said.

Jose M. Rivera Mes, 29, remained held in the Prince George’s County Jail in Upper Marlboro, MD pending extradition to New Jersey to face murder and weapons charges in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Rivera-Mes stabbed Danilo Gonzalez-Flores, 37, with a kitchen knife outside the ShopRite on Roosevelt Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. last Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He'd been gashed so deeply across his stomach that organs were exposed, one responder said.

Uniformed police, detectives and Bergen County sheriff's officers -- including a K-9 unit -- flooded the area, speaking with witnesses while seeking surveillance video. A police drone also scanned the neighborhood.

Although robbery was initially suspected, it hadn't been confirmed, authorities said.

Gonzalez-Flores was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Rivera-Mes, a 5-foot-6-inch, 120-pound Guatemalan national, was seized Thursday in Maryland.

