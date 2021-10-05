Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Accused Drug Thief Wanted In NJ Supermarket Spree Captured By Lyndhurst PD

Jerry DeMarco
Lashawn Simmons
Lashawn Simmons Photo Credit: LYNDHURST PD

Lyndhurst police captured a New York City man wanted for a series of over-the-counter medication thefts from New Jersey supermarkets.

Lashawn Simmons, 47, dropped a bag containing $2,100 worth of allergy drugs when security guards confronted him heading out of the Stop and Shop on Sunday, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Simmons, of Brooklyn, got into a BMW and tried to drive away when he was nabbed by responding Officers Michael Clifford and Nicolette Villani, backed up by Sgt. Charles Giangiaruso and Officer Michael Scalese, he said.

Authorities don’t know why Simmons has focused on allergy meds, although they note these contain the decongestant pseudoephedrine, which is cooked with other chemical to make meth.

Simmons remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with shoplifting, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Charges from other law enforcement agencies were expected.

