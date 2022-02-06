Abandoned NJ Dog Finds Fur-Ever Home — 4 Years Later

It took four years for an abandoned dog to find his fur-ever home with a loving New Jersey family.

Initially left outside the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, it didn’t take long for Reilly to find a home.

However, the senior dog was once again dropped at the shelter when the family found out that they were expecting a new baby.

Finally, a full four years after he first arrived, he was adopted and taken to his fur-ever home by Amber, his RBARI Rescue Warrior, the shelter announced on Wednesday, June 1.

“Hi! I adopted Reilly officially yesterday after years of wanting him!” said Amber. “He seems to be settling right in in his new home with me with no hesitation!”

“I really can’t thank you guys enough for helping me get him! I couldn’t be happier with him in my furry family!”

While Reilly will surely be missed by his shelter family, Amber is eager to give him the life he deserves as he lives out his senior years.

Click here to view additional photos of Reilly and Amber as they form their unbreakable bond.

