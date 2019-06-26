A 'Miracle': Kitten Found Safe In Summit After Hitching Ride On Truck

A young kitten survived a 30-mile journey across part of New Jersey Tuesday after she was spotted in the undercarriage of a truck in Summit.

Police said another driver passing the truck noticed the little calico and signaled to the driver to pull over. The driver pulled over and called police, who managed to coax the feline out and brought her to an animal hospital.

Dubbed "Miracle," the terrified animal was covered in hot grease and infested with fleas but was otherwise unharmed, even after enduring a ride on a truck that was traveling at up to 70 mph, according to 911 Dog and Cat Rescue of Morristown.

Miracle is now at Morristown Animal Hospital.

