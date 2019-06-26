Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

A 'Miracle': Kitten Found Safe In Summit After Hitching Ride On Truck

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A six-week-old calico kitten has been named "Miracle" after being found safe in the undercarriage of a truck in Summit. Photo Credit: 911 Dog and Cat Rescue
A six-week-old calico kitten has been named "Miracle" after being found safe in the undercarriage of a truck in Summit. Photo Credit: 911 Dog and Cat Rescue
A six-week-old calico kitten has been named "Miracle" after being found safe in the undercarriage of a truck in Summit. Photo Credit: 911 Dog and Cat Rescue

A young kitten survived a 30-mile journey across part of New Jersey Tuesday after she was spotted in the undercarriage of a truck in Summit.

Police said another driver passing the truck noticed the little calico and signaled to the driver to pull over. The driver pulled over and called police, who managed to coax the feline out and brought her to an animal hospital.

Dubbed "Miracle," the terrified animal was covered in hot grease and infested with fleas but was otherwise unharmed, even after enduring a ride on a truck that was traveling at up to 70 mph, according to 911 Dog and Cat Rescue of Morristown.

Miracle is now at Morristown Animal Hospital.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.