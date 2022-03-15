A Life Full But Too Brief: Beloved NJ Firefighter, IT Whiz, Dies At 57

TRIBUTE: The holiday season at the Emerson Fire Department won't be the same without Mark Brackenbury. Little else in town will be, either.

The lifelong firefighter died peacefully at his Jersey Shore home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 13, following a battle with cancer. He was 57.

A Queens native, Brackenbury earned bachelor's and master's degrees from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken before becoming an accomplished IT director.

He began his professional career in 1993 as an IT manager with Health Management Systems in New York before joining Pfizer in 2002.

Brackenbury went on to hold key positions at the pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant over the next 14½ years. He later moved to Becton Dickinson in Franklin Lakes and, eventually, PDI Healthcare in Woodcliff Lake, where he'd been the senior director of information technology since June 2020.

He was 16 when he began firefighting as a volunteer in Old Tappan, alongside his father, the late Milton Brackenbury.

Brackenbury continued volunteering in Emerson, where he served as chief in 2016 and 2017. He loved serving the community and took particular notice when anyone suffered a loss or difficult circumstance, devoting his attention to helping others.

The holidays were Brackenbury's favorite time. He met his wife, Amy Viola, at the firehouse during the holiday season, which his obituary says will "always hold a special place" in her heart.

Together, it says, the couple "made their dreams come true" with a house on the water in Ocean County's Egg Harbor. It's where loved ones said he was happiest.

"He loved to BBQ on the deck, boating / jet skiing, dining out, watching football on Sundays and spending time at home with his family," it adds.

Brackenbury's was a full but much too short life, said many who are grieving his loss while recalling his love of living.

He leaves Amy, sons Mark Jr. (and wife, Patricia), Evan and Craig, and grandson Jackson, as well as his mom, Amelia (Weinschreider).

Brackenbury is also survived by siblings Scott and wife Jennifer, Teresa Angelakos and husband Peter, Jeanette Kammlott and husband Robert, Andrew and wife Debbie and Catherine Brackenbury, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and four fur babies: Bella, Tripp, Carolina and George.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Assumption Church, 29 Jefferson Avenue in Emerson.

Visiting hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. PHONE: (201) 664-0292.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Mark’s memory to the Emerson Fire Department, 146 Thomas Ave. Emerson, NJ 07630 (201-261-2242) or Rescue Dogs Rock (www.rescuedogsrock.org).

