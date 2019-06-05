Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
9 NJ Nursing Homes Among Hundreds Of Underperforming Facilities In U.S.

Cecilia Levine
A room at the Waterview Center in Cedar Grove, which was named to a list of hundreds of underperforming nursing homes in the U.S.
A room at the Waterview Center in Cedar Grove, which was named to a list of hundreds of underperforming nursing homes in the U.S. Photo Credit: My Genesis HealthCare

Nine nursing homes long riddled with problems were named to a list of hundreds in the U.S. that medical officials are keeping close eyes on.

The facilities on the list are candidates for “Special Focus Facilities” by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), with two already designated SFF homes.

The designated SFF nursing homes are New Grove Manor in East Orange and Riverfront Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Pennsauken.

The nine candidates all have had a history of serious quality issues and are being included in a special program to stimulate improvements for quality of care.

CMS requires that SFF nursing homes be visited in person by survey teams twice as frequently as other nursing homes, which is about twice per year.

Federal and state investigations are ongoing at Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell -- which is on the list as an SFF candidate -- where 11 children died last year in a viral outbreak.

The nine SFF candidates are:

  • Millville Center in Millville
  • Our Lady’s Center for Rehabilitation and HC in Pleasantville
  • Care One at Evesham in Marlton
  • Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton (shares ownership interests with Wanaque)
  • Sterling Manor in Maple Shade
  • Waterview Center in Cedar Grove
  • Summit Ridge Center in West Orange
  • Roosevelt Care Center at Old Bridge

